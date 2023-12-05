Will Filip Forsberg score a goal when the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Forsberg stats and insights

In nine of 24 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- and four times he scored multiple goals.

He has taken five shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.4%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 26th in goals allowed, conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 16:45 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:35 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.