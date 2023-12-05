The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), who have won four straight. It starts at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 33.9% from the field.

The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.

The Owls record 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).

Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.6% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.

Illinois is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the first-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 158th.

The Fighting Illini's 77.6 points per game are 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.

Illinois has a 6-1 record when allowing fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.2 points per contest.

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed away from home (67.5).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Florida Atlantic performed better at home last year, sinking 10.4 per game, compared to 9.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.7% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.0% clip in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois put up more points at home (77.5 per game) than away (70.0) last season.

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).

Illinois made more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than away (27.9%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena 12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena 12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden 12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena 12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule