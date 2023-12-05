Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Houston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Houston County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ariton High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Providence Christian School at Slocomb High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Slocomb, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
