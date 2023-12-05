Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Jackson County, Alabama today, we've got you covered here.
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Jackson High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Section, AL
Woodville High School at Athens Bible School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Athens, AL
- Conference: 1A
North Sand Mountain High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Grant, AL
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 1A
