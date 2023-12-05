Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Lamar County, Alabama today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lamar County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hubbertville School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
