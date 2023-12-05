Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Madison County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Valley Head High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

Huntsville, AL Conference: 1A

East Limestone High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Westminster Christian Academy at Haleyville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

Haleyville, AL Conference: 4A

TBD at Madison County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Bob Jones High School at Buckhorn High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Lee High School at Hazel Green High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Hazel Green, AL Conference: 6A

Huntsville High School at Ramsay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Mae Jemison High School at Florence High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

Sparkman High School at Muscle Shoals High School