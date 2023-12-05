Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Mobile County, Alabama today, we've got what you need.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chickasaw High School at Mobile Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mobile Christian, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Davidson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vigor High School at Baker High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Faith Academy at Fairhope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fairhope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Theodore High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Semmes, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Luke's Episcopal School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Blount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eight Mile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Murphy High School at Cottage Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
