Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Morgan County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hartselle High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Falkville High School at Danville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Danville, AL

Danville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5

7:45 PM CT on December 5 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at West Morgan High School