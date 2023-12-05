Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Morgan County, Alabama. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Austin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Priceville High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brewer High School at Decatur High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Decatur, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Falkville High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Danville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Trinity, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.