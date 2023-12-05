The injury report for the Nashville Predators (12-12) ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks (7-16) currently has three players. The matchup is slated for 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cody Glass C Out Upper Body Alexander Carrier D Out Upper Body Thomas Novak C Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chicago Blackhawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Luke Philp C Out Achilles Andreas Athanasiou C Out Groin Taylor Hall LW Out For Season Knee Colin Blackwell C Out Lower Body Samuel Savoie C Out Leg

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Season Insights

The Predators' 76 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the league.

It has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Blackhawks Season Insights

With 56 goals (2.4 per game), the Blackhawks have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Chicago has allowed 85 total goals this season (3.7 per game), ranking 26th in the NHL.

Their -29 goal differential is 31st in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators vs. Blackhawks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-185) Blackhawks (+150) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.