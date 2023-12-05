Oddsmakers have set player props for Filip Forsberg, Connor Bedard and others when the Nashville Predators visit the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+ Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 28 points. He has 13 goals and 15 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 3 1 0 1 2 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) to the team.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 5 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 1 2 6 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 0 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1

Roman Josi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Roman Josi has 17 total points for Nashville, with five goals and 12 assists.

Josi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sabres Dec. 3 0 0 0 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 2 1 0 1 7 vs. Wild Nov. 30 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 5 vs. Jets Nov. 26 1 2 3 4

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Bedard's 11 goals and nine assists in 23 games for Chicago add up to 20 total points on the season.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 3 0 1 1 3 at Jets Dec. 2 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 1 1 7 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Philipp Kurashev has amassed 13 points this season, with four goals and nine assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Wild Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Jets Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Kraken Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 vs. Blues Nov. 26 0 0 0 3

