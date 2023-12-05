If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ragland High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 5

6:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint Clair County High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Victory Christian School at Talladega County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Moody High School at Oneonta High School