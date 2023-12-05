Will Spencer Stastney Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 5?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Spencer Stastney a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Spencer Stastney score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Stastney stats and insights
- Stastney has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- Stastney has zero points on the power play.
- Stastney's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 85 total goals (3.7 per game) which ranks 26th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
