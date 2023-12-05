Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tallapoosa County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Tallapoosa County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benjamin Russell High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
