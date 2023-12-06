Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) will face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) at 12:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Alabama vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Alabama Games
- November 24 at home vs Louisville
- November 25 at Gonzaga
- November 30 at Syracuse
- November 26 at home vs Liberty
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Players to Watch
- Sarah Ashlee Barker: 18.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaliyah Nye: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jessica Timmons: 11.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Essence Cody: 8.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Loyal McQueen: 9.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.