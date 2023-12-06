The Atlanta Hawks, with Clint Capela, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Capela, in his last game, had 10 points, 17 rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 132-121 loss to the Bucks.

If you'd like to place a wager on Capela's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 10.6 11.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.1 9.6 Assists -- 1.1 1.2 PRA -- 21.8 22.1 PR -- 20.7 20.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Nets

Capela is responsible for attempting 8.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

Capela's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 105.7 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Giving up 114 points per game, the Nets are the 19th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per contest, the Nets are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 24.8 per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Clint Capela vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 27 14 15 0 0 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.