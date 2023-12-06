Dejounte Murray plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 2, Murray put up 30 points and two steals in a 132-121 loss against the Bucks.

In this article we will break down Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.4 19.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 3.7 Assists 4.5 5.1 4.7 PRA -- 29.6 27.4 PR -- 24.5 22.7 3PM 2.5 2.3 2.1



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 18.0% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.8 per contest.

He's connected on 2.3 threes per game, or 16.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 17th in possessions per game with 105.7. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

The Nets concede 114 points per contest, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nets are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked fifth in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 13.8 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 39 20 6 8 3 0 2

