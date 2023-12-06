The Brooklyn Nets (10-9) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Atlanta Hawks (9-10) on December 6, 2023 at State Farm Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Nets.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 47.2% from the field this season, two percentage points higher than the 45.2% the Nets allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 8-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 12th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank first.

The Hawks score 9.2 more points per game (123.2) than the Nets give up (114).

Atlanta has a 9-5 record when putting up more than 114 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have performed better at home this year, posting 126.9 points per game, compared to 120.5 per game in road games.

Atlanta is allowing 127.6 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 119.3.

The Hawks are draining 13.8 treys per game, which is 0.2 fewer than they're averaging in road games (14). In terms of three-point percentage, they are shooting 38.7% at home and 36.2% on the road.

Hawks Injuries