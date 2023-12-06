Mikal Bridges and Trae Young are two of the players with prop bets available when the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks play at State Farm Arena on Wednesday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -161) 10.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +114)

Young has recorded 27.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.4 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.4 more rebounds per game (2.9) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Young's season-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 0.2 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has averaged 3.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +154)

The 20.5-point prop bet set for Dejounte Murray on Wednesday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He grabs 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Murray has averaged 5.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 11.5 (Over: -120) 10.5 (Over: -114)

The 11.5-point over/under for Clint Capela on Wednesday is 0.9 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 10.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +132)

Bridges is averaging 22.8 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.7 less than Wednesday's over/under.

His rebounding average of 6.2 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (5.5).

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than Wednesday's over/under.

Bridges has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -159) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +102)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.7 points per game average is 1.8 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (four) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.3 assists per game this year, 1.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

Dinwiddie has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

