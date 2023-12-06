The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Jaguars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • South Alabama has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 351st.
  • The Jaguars' 70.7 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Alabama is 3-2.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • South Alabama scores 82.6 points per game at home, and 55.8 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Jaguars are giving up 5.2 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (74.0).
  • Beyond the arc, South Alabama makes fewer trifectas on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (8.6), and makes a lower percentage away (22.1%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 Lynn W 74-62 Mitchell Center
11/25/2023 @ Maryland L 68-55 Xfinity Center
11/30/2023 @ Jacksonville State L 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
12/9/2023 Spring Hill - Mitchell Center
12/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Mitchell Center

