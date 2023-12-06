The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will visit the Mercer Bears (2-5) after dropping three road games in a row. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars have shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points less than the 48.4% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.

South Alabama has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.4% from the field.

The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Jaguars rank 351st.

The Jaguars' 70.7 points per game are only 2.9 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bears give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.6 points, South Alabama is 3-2.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

South Alabama scores 82.6 points per game at home, and 55.8 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Jaguars are giving up 5.2 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (74.0).

Beyond the arc, South Alabama makes fewer trifectas on the road (4.3 per game) than at home (8.6), and makes a lower percentage away (22.1%) than at home (36.8%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule