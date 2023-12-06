The South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) will attempt to break a three-game road losing streak at the Mercer Bears (2-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mercer vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Mercer Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mercer Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Mercer (-2.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mercer (-2.5) 133.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Alabama vs. Mercer Betting Trends

South Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Jaguars have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Mercer has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

Bears games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

