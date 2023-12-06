Wednesday's game between the Mercer Bears (2-5) and South Alabama Jaguars (4-5) matching up at Hawkins Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Mercer, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 11:00 AM ET on December 6.

The matchup has no set line.

South Alabama vs. Mercer Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

South Alabama vs. Mercer Score Prediction

Prediction: Mercer 74, South Alabama 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Alabama vs. Mercer

Computer Predicted Spread: Mercer (-4.8)

Mercer (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 143.8

Mercer has put together a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Alabama is 4-3-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bears are 4-2-0 and the Jaguars are 3-4-0.

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars have a -56 scoring differential, falling short by 6.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.7 points per game, 260th in college basketball, and are giving up 76.9 per contest to rank 296th in college basketball.

The 29.1 rebounds per game South Alabama accumulates rank 323rd in college basketball, 4.2 fewer than the 33.3 its opponents pull down.

South Alabama hits 6.7 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball) while shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc (266th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game at 33.2%.

South Alabama forces 10.1 turnovers per game (310th in college basketball) while committing 9.9 (54th in college basketball).

