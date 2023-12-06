Top Player Prop Bets for Timberwolves vs. Spurs on December 6, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Victor Wembanyama and other players on the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Target Center.
Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Timberwolves vs Spurs Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves
Karl-Anthony Towns Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -104)
|8.5 (Over: -125)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: +134)
- Wednesday's points prop bet for Towns is 23.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 22.2.
- He has grabbed nine rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).
- Towns' season-long assist average -- 3.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist over/under (2.5).
- Towns has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Anthony Edwards Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (Over: -104)
|5.5 (Over: -102)
|4.5 (Over: -161)
|2.5 (Over: -128)
- The 26.2 points Anthony Edwards scores per game are 1.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday (27.5).
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 5.5.
- Edwards averages five assists, 0.5 more than Wednesday's prop bet (4.5).
- His 2.5 made three-pointers per game is the same as his prop bet total on Wednesday.
Rudy Gobert Props
|PTS
|REB
|14.5 (Over: -115)
|11.5 (Over: -130)
- The 13.3 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 1.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- His rebounding average of 11.6 is lower than his over/under on Wednesday (11.5).
NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs
Victor Wembanyama Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
|1.5 (Over: -139)
- The 19.3 points Wembanyama scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
- He has grabbed 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Wembanyama averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than Wednesday's over/under.
- Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Wednesday.
Keldon Johnson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: +102)
|3.5 (Over: -118)
|1.5 (Over: -130)
- The 16.6 points Keldon Johnson has scored per game this season is 1.1 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (15.5).
- He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (6.5) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Johnson's year-long assist average -- 4.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (3.5).
- Johnson's 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
