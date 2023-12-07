Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Baldwin County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Baldwin County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saraland High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Robertsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Robertsdale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.