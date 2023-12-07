Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Coffee County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Brockton High School at Pike Liberal Arts School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Ozark, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Goshen High School at Elba High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Elba, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
