Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you live in Covington County, Alabama and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Home School at Samson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Samson, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Straughn High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Red Level, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Georgiana School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Georgiana, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
