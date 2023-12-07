If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Dale County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Emmanuel Christian School at G.W. Long High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Skipperville, AL

Skipperville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Carroll High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Ozark, AL

Ozark, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Rehobeth High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Rehobeth, AL

Rehobeth, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ariton High School at Slocomb High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Slocomb, AL

Slocomb, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside Methodist Academy at Daleville High School