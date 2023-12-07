Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in DeKalb County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Plainview High School at Asbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Albertville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
