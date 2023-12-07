Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Escambia County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Escambia County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Escambia Academy at Sparta Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
W.S. Neal High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.