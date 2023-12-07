Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Etowah County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Coosa Christian School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee County High School at Hokes Bluff High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7

7:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Hokes Bluff, AL

Hokes Bluff, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clay-Chalkville High School at Gadsden City High School