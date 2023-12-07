Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Lee County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Loachapoka High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Auburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Auburn, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
