Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Marengo County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Linden High School at Francis Marion High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Marion, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
