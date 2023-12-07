Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Mobile County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saraland High School at Baldwin County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Bay Minette, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
B.C. Rain High School at Murphy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cottage Hill Christian Academy at Foley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Foley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
