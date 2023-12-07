Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Morgan County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hartselle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Hartselle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
