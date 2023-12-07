The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they play the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-125) Lightning (+105) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (4-4).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Nashville has a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this matchup.

Nashville and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 25 games this season.

Predators vs Lightning Additional Info

Predators vs. Lightning Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Lightning Total (Rank) 79 (13th) Goals 90 (3rd) 80 (19th) Goals Allowed 94 (31st) 19 (9th) Power Play Goals 29 (1st) 20 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (8th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 5-5-0 record against the spread in its past 10 games, going 8-2-0 overall.

Nashville hit the over in five of its last 10 contests.

The Predators' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Predators are ranked 13th in the NHL with 79 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Predators have conceded 80 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in league play.

They're ranked 15th in the league with a -1 goal differential .

