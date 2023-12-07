Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Shelby County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shelby County High School at Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appalachian High School at Vincent Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Vincent, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
