Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Talladega County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Childersburg High School at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Pelham, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winterboro High School at Alabama School for the Deaf
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega County Central High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anniston High School at Talladega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Talladega, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at BB Comer High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Sylacauga, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
