We have high school basketball action in Talladega County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Talladega County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Childersburg High School at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 7

6:30 PM CT on December 7 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Alabama School for the Deaf

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Talladega County Central High School at Fayetteville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Sylacauga, AL

Sylacauga, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Anniston High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at BB Comer High School