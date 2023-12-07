If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Walker County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Sumiton Christian School at Curry High School

Game Time: 6:15 PM CT on December 7

6:15 PM CT on December 7 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Addison High School