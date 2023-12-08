Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Autauga County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
In Autauga County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Prattville Christian Academy at Autaugaville High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Autaugaville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
