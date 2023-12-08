Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball competition in Chambers County, Alabama today, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
LaFayette High School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanett High School at Booker T. Washington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Tuskegee, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beulah High School at Verbena High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Verbena, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.