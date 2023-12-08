There is high school basketball action in Cherokee County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gaylesville High School at Waterloo High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8

6:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Waterloo, AL

Waterloo, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Trion High School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 8

6:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville Christian Academy at Cedar Bluff School