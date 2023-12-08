Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Covington County, Alabama is happening today, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Covington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McKenzie High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Zion Chapel High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
