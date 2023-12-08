In DeKalb County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Crossville High School at Douglas High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8

Athens Bible School at Valley Head High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

Geraldine High School at Sylvania High School