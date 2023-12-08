Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
In DeKalb County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crossville High School at Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Douglas, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Bible School at Valley Head High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Valley Head, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
