There is high school basketball competition in Franklin County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hatton High School at Tharptown High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Russellville, AL

Russellville, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Russellville High School