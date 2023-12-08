Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Geneva County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Geneva County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Geneva County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Samson High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Emmanuel Christian School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hartford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
