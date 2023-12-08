Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hale County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Hale County, Alabama today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Hale County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Moundville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.