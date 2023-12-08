Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) face the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, December 8, 2023. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSSE.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE

NBCS-PH and BSSE Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Hawks vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM 76ers (-7.5) 241.5 -350 +260 FanDuel 76ers (-8) 241 -320 +260

Hawks vs 76ers Additional Info

Hawks vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +138 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 120.7 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are giving up 113.8 per contest to rank 18th in the NBA.

The Hawks score 122.7 points per game (second in NBA) and give up 122.4 (27th in league) for a +6 scoring differential overall.

The teams combine to score 243.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 236.2 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Philadelphia has compiled a 13-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Atlanta has compiled a 5-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Hawks and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +10000 +4000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

