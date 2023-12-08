The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (9-11) ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (13-7) currently features three players on it. The matchup begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8 from Wells Fargo Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hawks lost their last matchup 114-113 against the Nets on Wednesday. Trae Young scored a team-leading 30 points for the Hawks in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Illness)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSSE

NBCS-PH and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.