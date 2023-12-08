The UIC Flames (5-3) square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Jacksonville State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.4% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 251st.
  • The Gamecocks score an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

  • Jacksonville State is putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.8).
  • The Gamecocks are allowing fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (65).
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State drains fewer trifectas on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (31.2%) too.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Incarnate Word W 67-65 UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 South Alabama W 70-52 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State L 61-59 Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/8/2023 UIC - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
12/18/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym

