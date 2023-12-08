How to Watch Jacksonville State vs. UIC on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (5-3) square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville State Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Jacksonville State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.4% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 251st.
- The Gamecocks score an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison
- Jacksonville State is putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.8).
- The Gamecocks are allowing fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (65).
- Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State drains fewer trifectas on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (31.2%) too.
Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 67-65
|UTSA Convocation Center
|11/30/2023
|South Alabama
|W 70-52
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 61-59
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/8/2023
|UIC
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
