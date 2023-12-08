The UIC Flames (5-3) square off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

The Gamecocks are shooting 44.1% from the field, 6.7% higher than the 37.4% the Flames' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Jacksonville State has a 4-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 37.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 189th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames sit at 251st.

The Gamecocks score an average of 69.4 points per game, 6.8 more points than the 62.6 the Flames give up to opponents.

Jacksonville State is 4-2 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison

Jacksonville State is putting up more points at home (74.8 per game) than on the road (64.8).

The Gamecocks are allowing fewer points at home (58.8 per game) than on the road (65).

Beyond the arc, Jacksonville State drains fewer trifectas on the road (5.5 per game) than at home (6), and makes a lower percentage away (31%) than at home (31.2%) too.

