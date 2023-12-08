The UIC Flames (4-1) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Players to Watch

KyKy Tandy: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Quincy Clark: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Juwan Perdue: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC Players to Watch

Tandy: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Clark: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Perdue: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Brigham: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Reynolds: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jacksonville State vs. UIC Stat Comparison

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 243rd 71.5 Points Scored 77.0 152nd 56th 63.7 Points Allowed 59.0 12th 228th 32.2 Rebounds 35.0 120th 161st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 309th 5.5 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 299th 10.8 Assists 15.2 88th 285th 13.7 Turnovers 13.8 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.