Jacksonville State vs. UIC December 8 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (4-1) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jacksonville State vs. UIC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Jacksonville State Games
- November 30 at home vs South Alabama
- December 3 at home vs East Tennessee State
- November 26 at home vs Incarnate Word
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
- KyKy Tandy: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Quincy Clark: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Juwan Perdue: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ivan Reynolds: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UIC Players to Watch
- Tandy: 16.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Clark: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Perdue: 7.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brigham: 7.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Reynolds: 6.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville State vs. UIC Stat Comparison
|Jacksonville State Rank
|Jacksonville State AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|243rd
|71.5
|Points Scored
|77.0
|152nd
|56th
|63.7
|Points Allowed
|59.0
|12th
|228th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|35.0
|120th
|161st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|309th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|8.6
|83rd
|299th
|10.8
|Assists
|15.2
|88th
|285th
|13.7
|Turnovers
|13.8
|289th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.