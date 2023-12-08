We have high school basketball competition in Jefferson County, Alabama today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pleasant Grove High School at McAdory High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 8

4:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: McCalla, AL

McCalla, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mortimer Jordan High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Mountain High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8

7:00 PM CT on December 8 Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

John Carroll Catholic High School at Jackson-Olin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Parker High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Leeds High School at Springville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Springville, AL

Springville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Homewood High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Minor High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Adamsville, AL

Adamsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cornerstone Schools of Alabama at Jasper High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Huffman High School at Paul W. Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cottondale, AL

Cottondale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Hewitt-Trussville High School at Fairview High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Cullman, AL

Cullman, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hoover High School at Huntsville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Tarrant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8

7:30 PM CT on December 8 Location: Tarrant, AL

Tarrant, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

